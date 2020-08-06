Aug 06, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
Pia Katila - Enento Group Oyj - IR Manager
Good afternoon, all, and welcome to Enento Group's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. My name is Pia Katila. I'm Asiakastieto Investor Relations Manager. And I'm joined by our CEO, Jukka Ruuska; CFO, Elina StrÃ¥hlman; and Head of Financial Planning and Analysis, Antti Kauppila.
We will first go through our Q2 presentation, followed by Q&A session. And for your information, all the presentation material is now available on our investor pages, and the recording, later today.
At this point, I will hand over this to Jukka Ruuska. Please, Jukka.
Jukka Ruuska - Enento Group Oyj - CEO
Thank you, Pia, and a very warm welcome to our second quarter presentation. And even though this is second quarter, so this is the very first presentation under Enento name, so Enento name was changed in June.
It has been quite unusual circumstances with COVID-19, as we all know. And I think that the key messages -- the key highlights from the second quarter is that, first of all, our
Half Year 2020 Enento Group Plc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...