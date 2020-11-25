Enento Group Plc Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 25, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Jukka Ruuska - Enento Group Oyj - CEO



Very warm welcome to Enento world. Enento world, which is both exciting but also trustful. My name is Jukka Ruuska. I'm CEO, and I have been within the company now almost 9 years, and it has been a great journey, and that great journey continues. Unfortunately, Mikko Karemo, who was supposed to be giving the opening words and actually sort of acting as master of the ceremony over here, is not able to attend due to the corona situation. But despite missing his great opening words, so we will manage.



Then let's have a brief look at the agenda. So today, we are going to have 6 presentations, and there are Q&A sessions after each presentation. And then there is a longer one, i.e., 30-minute session in the end of the day.



So once again, I want to welcome you very warmly to this Capital Markets Day to discuss Enento, and I'm sure that my colleagues are sharing that warm welcome. Then going to the first presentation, i.e., building trust in the everyday. And this is about the Enento story. And the key things in Enento story is the growth potential. So