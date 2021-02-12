Q4 2020 Enento Group Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Pia Katila - Enento Group Oyj - IR Manager



Good afternoon, all, and welcome to Enento Group's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. My name is Pia Katila. I'm Enento's Investor Relations Manager, and I'm joined today here by CEO, Jukka Ruuska; CFO, Elina StrÃ¥hlman; and Antti Kauppila, Head of Planning and Analysis.



We will open this news conference with our Q4 presentation, followed by Q&A session.



And at this point, I will hand over to CEO, Jukka Ruuska. Please.



Jukka Ruuska - Enento Group Oyj - CEO



Thank you, Pia, and very warm welcome to discuss Enento Group's fourth quarter and obviously, also the entire year 2020. And the thing we are going to remember last year is definitely COVID-19 pandemic. And as a whole, I can say that that we managed to get through this challenging year very well.



So we have been able to show top line growth. We have been able to improve our margin. And most importantly, we have been able to take good care of our people and good care of our customers. The business has continued