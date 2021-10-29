Q3 2021 Enento Group Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Pia Katila - Enento Group Oyj - IR Manager



Good afternoon, all, and welcome to Enento Group's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. My name is Pia Katila. I'm Enento's Investor Relations Manager. And today, I'm joined by CEO, Jukka Ruuska; CFO, Elina StrÃ¥hlman; Antti Kauppila, Head of Planning and Analysis. We will open this news conference with our Q3 presentation, followed by Q&A session. And for your information, all the presentation material is now available on our investor pages enento.com. And at this point, I will hand over this to CEO, Jukka Ruuska. Please, Jukka.



Jukka Ruuska - Enento Group Oyj - CEO



So thank you, Pia, and good afternoon. A very warm welcome to discuss Enento Group's interim report from the third quarter and how did it look and what is also the outlook for the future. So I will jump immediately to very topical pages on a presentation. So I think that in terms of the integration efforts, we have been doing with UCA transaction and with Proff transaction, they have been proceeding very well indeed. And now I'm very