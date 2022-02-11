Q4 2021 Enento Group Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Pia Katila - Enento Group Oyj - IR Manager



Good afternoon, all, and welcome to Enento Group's Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. My name is Pia Katila, I'm Enento's Investor Relations Manager. And I'm joined by our new CEO, Jeanette Jager, who started in the beginning of this year, together with our CFO, Elina StrÃ¥hlman.



We will open this news conference with our Q4 presentation followed by Q&A session. And for your information, all the presentation material is now available on our investor pages enento.com and the webcast recording later today.



At this point, I have pleasure to hand over this to CEO, Jeanette Jager. Please, Jeanette.



Jeanette Christensen Jager - Enento Group Oyj - CEO



Thank you, Pia. Thank you very much and again, a warm welcome. As mentioned, I have recently joined Enento while I am here to introduce myself in the short words in the beginning, while I will also leave the presentation part of Q4 and last year for our CFO, who also are acting CEO in the end of last year of 2021.



So yes, a