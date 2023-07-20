Q2 2023 Enento Group Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Arto Paukku - Enento Group Oyj - IR Officer



Good afternoon, and welcome to Enento's Q2 and Half Year Results Briefing. My name is Arto Paukku, and I'm the Investor Relations Officer here at Enento. We will start with the typical agenda, where Jeanette and Elina will go through the results and key highlights of the quarter. And then we will continue with Jeanette's presentation on our newly published strategy and long-term financial targets. The last part of the session will be the traditional Q&A session where you can ask questions through the chat function in the browser.



But now, let's kick it off. And Jeanette, please go ahead.



Jeanette Christensen Jager - Enento Group Oyj - CEO



Thank you very much, Arto. And again, welcome to our half year earnings call and presentation. Our leadership has changed since end of Q1. Sari Ek-Petroff, now Permanent Director of HR; Heikki Ylipekkala, Director of Digital Processes, left the company in June; and Victoria Preger, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer, announced her resignation in June, but will also stay