Q3 2023 Enento Group Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Arto Paukku - Enento Group Oyj - Chief Marketing & Customer Officer and IR Officer



Good afternoon, and welcome to an Enento's Q3 results briefing. My name is Arto Paukku. And with me today, I have CEO, Jeanette Jager; and CFO, Elina Strahlman.



We will start with Jeanette and go through the highlights for the quarter. And after that, Elina will introduce the financial highlights and then we follow by a Q&A session and you can type in your questions in the chat function in the browser. And we also have live audience here. So we will take the questions after Elina's presentation.



But now let's start the show. So Jeanette, please go ahead.



Jeanette Christensen Jager - Enento Group Oyj - CEO



Thank you very much, Arto. And actually, my first words will be about you. Now when it comes to Q2, we have had some changes now in our leadership team as Arto has now started as our Chief Marketing and Customer Officer, and also is keeping IR, which we are really happy for.



Regarding Q3, our Business Insight business area continues to grow in