Q1 2022 Akastor ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

* Karl Erik Kjelstad

Akastor ASA - CEO

* Merrill A. Miller

Akastor ASA - Chairman & CEO of MHWirth

* Oyvind Paaske

Akastor ASA - CFO

* Tom McGee

Akastor ASA - CFO of HMH



Good afternoon, and welcome to the presentation of Akastor's First Quarter Results of 2022. My name is Oyvind Paaske, CFO, and I have with me Ms. Karl Kjelstad, Akastor CEO. Also, we are happy to have with us from HMH, Mr. Pete Miller, CEO and Chairman; and Mr. Tom McGee, CFO; as well as Steven Brooks, Director of Finance. As usual, we will take you through the presentation that has been uploaded to our web page this morning. Karl will start by presenting the key highlights of Akastor before Pete and Tom and Steven will take you through HMH first quarter results. I will then present the financials before Karl will wrap it up. After this, we will open for questions through