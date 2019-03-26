Full Year 2018 Akron PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

Mar 26, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Ilya M. Popov - Public Joint Stock Company Acron - Head of IR



Thank you. So hello, everyone. Welcome to the results conference call. Today, we will have the following speakers: Dmitry Balandin, Vice President on Economics and Finance; Alexei Milenkov, Chief Financial Officer; and myself, Ilya Popov, Head of Investor Relations.



I hope everyone has downloaded the results presentation from our website, Investors section. And let's start with the presentation followed by Q&A.



Page #4, please. Here, we describe the key drivers that were on the market, on the fertilizer market in 2018. As a general impression, the market, fertilizer markets in all segments were quite good, and the prices of all key fertilizers or all key products actually went up. Demand also was a little bit up.



But if you look into the -- each particular segment, there's a