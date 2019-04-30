Q1 2019 Aker Solutions ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Tove RÃ¸skaft - Aker Solutions ASA - Head of Communications & IR



Good morning, and welcome to Aker Solutions Presentation of the first quarter results for 2019. My name is Tove RÃ¸skaft, and I head our Communications and Investor Relations at Aker Solutions.



We -- with me here today is our Chief Executive Officer, Luis Araujo; and our Chief Financial Officer, Svein Stoknes. They will go through the main developments of the quarter. We will also have time for some questions and one-on-one interviews for the press after their presentations.



Luis, I will now hand over to you.



Luis Antonio Gomes Araujo - Aker Solutions ASA - CEO



Thank you, Tove. Good morning, and thank you for joining us here today. I'm happy to say that the first quarter 2019 was yet another period of strong execution, stable underlying margins and