Q1 2020 Aker Solutions ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Tove RÃ¸skaft - Aker Solutions ASA - Head of Communications & IR



Good morning and welcome to Aker Solutions' Presentation of First Quarter Results for 2020. My name is Tove RÃÂ¸skaft, and I'm Head of Communications at Aker Solutions. With me here today is our Chief Executive Officer, Luis Araujo; and our Chief Financial Officer, Ole Martin Grimsrud. They will go through the main developments of the quarter and give you some insight to the current situation. We will also have time for some live questions after their presentations.



Luis Antonio Gomes Araujo - Aker Solutions ASA - CEO



Thank you, Tove. Good morning, and thank you for joining us on this call today. I hope you are healthy and safe wherever you are.



The first quarter of 2020 was unlike anything we had previously experienced in the industry. The COVID-19 pandemic, together with a sharp drop in oil prices, caused significant disruption to the global economy. The global energy sector was hit particularly hard. In the first phase