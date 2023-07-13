Q2 2023 Aker Solutions ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 13, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Preben Ãrbeck - Aker Solutions ASA - Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Aker Solutions presentation of our second quarter and half year results. My name is Preben Ãrbeck, and I am the Head of Investor Relations. With me here today is our CEO, Kjetel Digre; and our CFO, Idar Eikrem. They will take you through the main developments of the quarter. After the presentation, we have time for questions.



(Operator Instructions) And with that, I give the floor to Kjetel Digre.



Kjetel Rokseth Digre - Aker Solutions ASA - CEO



Thank you, Preben, and welcome, everyone. Let me take you through the highlights of the quarter.



Firstly, the overall message is that we continue our positive development with increased top and bottom lines in the quarter compared to the same period last year. Our second quarter revenue was NOK 14.2 billion. Our EBITDA was NOK 1.2 billion with a margin of 8.2%. And we delivered NOK 12.3 billion of order intake or 0.9x book-to-bill, and our backlog ended at close to NOK 100 billion. Our financial position