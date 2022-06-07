Jun 07, 2022 / 12:45AM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Without further ado, I do want to crack on because I don't want to run out of time. Our first session is Managing Director Malcolm Norris from Sunstone Metals. Now, they've got some outstanding gold-copper porphyry discoveries over there in Northern Ecuador, and one also in the South. Malcolm, can you hear me? Hello, Malcolm.



Malcolm Norris - Sunstone Metals Limited - CEO & MD



Yeah, I can, Carrie. Can you hear me?



Unidentified Participant



I can, indeed. I'm going to hand straight across to you. Tell us all about Sunstone Metals. Thanks, Malcolm.



Malcolm Norris - Sunstone Metals Limited - CEO & MD



Thanks, Carrie. Well, it's very exciting to be joining you today. I'm actually sitting in the exploration camp at El Palmar in Northern Ecuador. So, we're zooming in on this one. And I'm here with the Board of Sunstone, and after looking at El Palmar, will be going south to look at Bramaderos.



So, let me give you the Sunstone story. I definitely will be