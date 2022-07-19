Sunstone Metals Ltd Investor Webinar Transcript

Jul 19, 2022 / 02:30AM GMT

Paul Armstrong - Read Corporate - IR



Hello. And thanks for joining us for this Sunstone Metals presentation. I'm Paul Armstrong from Read Corporate. Sunstone has made two gold-copper porphyry discoveries in Ecuador: one in the north, and one in the south. Drilling has already established that the dimensions of both these [finds] are of global scale, and the grades are comparable with those at many of the well-known porphyry operations around the world. But unlike some of its well-established peers, the mineralization at Sunstone's discoveries starts from surface.



The availability of hydropower also means there's an element of green copper here. I think this is something that we're going to hear a lot more about as the world focuses on the carbon emissions associated with the production of minerals that are then used for decarbonization. Sunstone has a market cap of $120 million and is set to publish a maiden JORC resource in the coming quarter. Sunstone MD, Malcolm Norris, and his team have done this twice before. They found two world-class gold-copper porphyries. And so they know how to find them