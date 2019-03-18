Mar 18, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
Sergey Takhiev - Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - Head of Corporate Finance
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining today, our Capital Markets Day. Today, we're happy to present our long-term priorities until 2024, 5 years. Today, we start with our presentation, and then we will review the -- finish with health and safety aspect of this meeting.
Next, I would like to remind that a number of information here contain some forward-looking estimates or information, which is subject to change. So if you accept this concept [of this membership].
Our presentation today will be presented by Independent Director, Maria Gordon; Chief Executive Officer, Sergey Ivanov; and Alexey Philippovskiy, Chief Financial Officer.
With this brief introduction, let me hand over the floor to Maria Gordon. Maria?
Maria Vladimirovna Gordon - Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - Senior Independent Director & Member of the Supervisory Board
Good morning. How are you guys doing? So today is obviously all about taking stock and identifying a
AK Alrosa PAO Capital Markets Day Transcript
Mar 18, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...