AK Alrosa PAO Capital Markets Day Transcript

Mar 18, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Sergey Takhiev - Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - Head of Corporate Finance



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining today, our Capital Markets Day. Today, we're happy to present our long-term priorities until 2024, 5 years. Today, we start with our presentation, and then we will review the -- finish with health and safety aspect of this meeting.



Next, I would like to remind that a number of information here contain some forward-looking estimates or information, which is subject to change. So if you accept this concept [of this membership].



Our presentation today will be presented by Independent Director, Maria Gordon; Chief Executive Officer, Sergey Ivanov; and Alexey Philippovskiy, Chief Financial Officer.



With this brief introduction, let me hand over the floor to Maria Gordon. Maria?



Maria Vladimirovna Gordon - Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - Senior Independent Director & Member of the Supervisory Board



Good morning. How are you guys doing? So today is obviously all about taking stock and identifying a