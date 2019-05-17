Q1 2019 AK Alrosa PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

May 17, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Sergey Takhiev - Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - Head of Corporate Finance
Good morning, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Sergey Takhiev, Head of Corporate Finance of ALROSA, and I'm honored to conduct conference call at ALROSA. Thank you for joining us today on our conference call to discuss ALROSA financial performance in the first quarter of 2019.
As always, elements of our presentation are forward-looking and based on our best view of the market. Company CEO, Sergey Ivanov, will discuss key operating and financial highlights and key developments of the company. And our CFO, Alexey Philippovskiy, will dive deeper into the first quarter financials, and then we will be happy to take your questions.
Today, Aisen Nikolaev, member of ALROSA Board of Directors and Governor of Yakutia; and Yuri Okoyomov, Deputy CEO for Sales, are joining us today and will be happy to answer your questions as well.
That's all on my side. And I hand over the call to Sergey Ivanov.
Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov - Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA -
