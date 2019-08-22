Q2 & H1 2019 AK Alrosa PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

Aug 22, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Sergey Takhiev - Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - Head of Corporate Finance



Thank you. Good morning and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Sergey Takhiev, Head of Corporate Finance, and I'm honored to conduct conference call of ALROSA. Thank you for joining us today in -- on our conference call to discuss ALROSA financial performance in the second quarter 2019.



As always, elements of our presentations are forward-looking and are based on our best view of the market. Company's CEO, Sergey Ivanov, will discuss key operating and financial highlights and key developments at the company; and our CFO, Alexey Philippovskiy, will discuss our second quarter financials, and then we'll be happy to take your questions. Today, Yevgeny Agureyev, Head of United Selling Organization is joining us today and will be happy to answer your questions as well.