Q3 & 9M 2019 AK Alrosa PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

Nov 08, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q3 2019 IFRS Results Conference Call of ALROSA.



Sergey Takhiev - Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - Head of Corporate Finance



Thank you. Good morning and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Sergey Takhiev, Head of Corporate Finance, and I'm happy to welcome you at our third quarter 2019 results conference call. Today, our company represented by CFO, Alexey Philippovskiy; and Head of Sales, Evgeny Agureev. Alexey will start with a discussion of key developments and highlights at the company, and then we'll be happy to take your questions.



As always, elements of our presentations are forward-looking and based on our best view of the market. Then I will pass the floor to our CFO, Alexey Philippovskiy, please.



Alexey Nikolaevich Philippovskiy - Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - CFO