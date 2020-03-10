Full Year 2019 AK Alrosa PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov - Public Joint Stock Company ALROSA - President, CEO, General Director, Chairman of Mgmt. Board & Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us on the call devoted to 2019 IFRS results.



Today, we are joined by our Deputy Chairman of the Board and Head of Republic of Yakutia, Aysen Nikolaev, who will be happy to answer your questions today. As always, I will open up the presentation with a brief review of the diamond market; and Alexey Philippovskiy, who is joining us from London, will walk you through operating and financial results.



In 2017 and '18, Christmas period has very strong demand and sales that were 2x higher than historical average. These led to