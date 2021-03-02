AK Alrosa PAO Capital Markets Day Transcript

Mar 02, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

our abilities, and we look forward to enhancing further our expertise.



As a Board, we have also fed the specific H&S, health and safety KPIs for the management, further entrenching ESG component in the culture of the company. Finally, we're in the process joining UN Global Compact, and we have been confirmed yet again as a responsible business partner by RJC.



So if I can delve perhaps in Page 8 in the specifics of some of the environmental targets. If you look for the funds for green initiatives, the share in total revenues is 3%, and as you can see the -- cumulatively, our investment in the area has been growing. We are lucky to have a position of being able to be electrified with green energy, so 92% of our electricity consumption is generated by hydro and in terms of recycled -- of the water again, 90% of the water is being recycled.



So again, we are not stopping here, and there are wide-ranging initiatives which will be embedded in the ESG strategy to be adopted by the Board in March of this year. We'll be embedding further