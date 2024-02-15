Sompo Holdings Inc Investors Meeting Transcript

Feb 15, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



We would like to invite next Group CEO, Okumura, to say a few remarks. Okumura-san, please.



Mikio Okumura - Sompo Holdings, Inc. - Group COO, President, Representative Executive Officer & Director



Thank you very much for joining us today. From April 1, I'm going to be the Group CEO.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Okumura. Very nice to see you.



Mikio Okumura - Sompo Holdings, Inc. - Group COO, President, Representative Executive Officer & Director



First, Bigmotor, or the price fixing. Because of these issues, we have caused these inconveniences to you, and I would like to extend my apology for that again. And based on various investigation reports and the results of the investigation, we have taken all of the results seriously to prevent recurrence. But only with that, we cannot enhance our enterprise value. First, we need to regain trust, that's the first thing that we need to do. And for that, customers and business partners, employees,