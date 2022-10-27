Q3 2022 Arion banki hf Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Benedikt GÃ­slason - Arion banki hf. - CEO



Good morning, and a very warm welcome to this presentation of our third-quarter results. My name is Benedikt GÃ­slason. And with me here today to present the results and our operating environment are our Chief Economist, Erna BjÃ¶rg SverrisdÃ³ttir; and our CFO, Ãlafur HÃ¶skuldsson.



To start with, a very strong quarter in terms of core income and a 10.5% ROE in the quarter, and almost 15% for the first nine months. This result is very much driven by the ongoing positive momentum in our core income, which increased by some 19% in the third quarter and almost 20% increase for the first nine months.



Now it was a challenging market -- capital markets in Iceland, which impacts our financial income in the quarter. These are financial losses on the investment portfolio of our insurance business, VÃ¶rdur, and in our own market-making activities.



And that actually impacts our effective tax rate, again, which is unusually high at 36.5%, which is due to the combination of income and especially loss on equity positions. We are also