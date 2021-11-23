Aareal Bank AG Analyst Call Transcript

Nov 23, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Aareal Bank Group Analyst Call. To add today's recorded presentation (Operator Instructions). And now I would like to turn the conference over to Jurgen Junginger, Managing Director and Head of IR. Please go ahead.



Jurgen Junginger - Aareal Bank AG - Head of IR



Good morning. I would like to welcome everyone joining our call today during which we will present yesterday's announcement of the concluded investment agreement. I'm joined by Jochen Klosges, our CEO; and Marc Hess, our CFO. You should find a link to our presentation in your inbox or on our website, www.aareal-bank.com. As we have included all information we can disclose at this time in the presentation materials, there will be no Q&A session today as it is customary in such situations. With that, I would like to hand over to Jochen. Jochen, the floor is yours.



Jochen Klosges - Aareal Bank AG - CEO & Chairman of