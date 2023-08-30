Half Year 2023 Astarta Holding PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Yuliya Bereshchenko - Astarta Holding PLC - Sustainable Business Development & IR Director



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you very much for joining our call regarding Astarta 6 months operating and financial results. We still hear a few people joining. So if you do not mind, we'll wait for a minute or two -- and then I will start. I hope everyone can see my screen. This is our regular investor presentation, which will start with P&L. And if you have any questions, it would be best if you type your questions in the Q&A box, which will allow us to see exactly -- to see exactly the issue that you're inquiring about because online communication inherently is not clear at all times. So without further ado, I would like to go into our P&L.



Astarta registered a very good uplift in revenues, courtesy to the performance of all business segments, whether it's agriculture, sugar, soybean or dairy farming. The most prominent increase was in the sugar production -- we also registered a good gross profit margin, which expanded in the first half of this year. And this translated in EBITDA