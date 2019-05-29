May 29, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Borr Drilling Limited First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise the conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, the 29th of May 2019.
And I would now like to pass the conference over to your first speaker today, Magnus Vaaler. Please go ahead, sir.
Magnus Vaaler - Borr Drilling Limited - IR Officer
Thank you. Hello, and welcome to Borr Drilling Limited's First Quarter 2019 Results Presentation. The speakers in the call today will be CEO, Svend Anton Maier; CFO, Rune Magnus Lundetrae; and Tor Olav TrÃ¸im, Chairman of Borr Drilling Limited.
Please remember that our discussions and comments today may include forward-looking statements that include a number of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Please be referred to our earnings release that define forward-looking statements and our annual report of 2018 for information about risk factors.
Q1 2019 Borr Drilling Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 29, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...