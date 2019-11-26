Q3 2019 Borr Drilling Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 26, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Borr Drilling Third Quarter Results 2019 Presentation. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that the conference is being recorded today, Tuesday, the 26th of November 2019.



I'd now like to hand the call over to your first speaker today, Magnus Vaaler. Please go ahead, sir.



Magnus Vaaler - Borr Drilling Limited - IR Officer



Thank you very much and welcome to Borr Drilling Limited's Third Quarter 2019 Results Presentation. Present on the call today are the CEO, Svend Anton Maier; CFO, Rune Magnus LundetrÃ¦; Deputy Chairman, Tor Olav TrÃ¸im; and Chairman, Paal Kibsgaard.



Our discussion and comments today may include forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. We refer you to our earning's press release and our annual report for further information regarding these risk factors.



In today's call, we will cover operational and financial