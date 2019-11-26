Nov 26, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Borr Drilling Third Quarter Results 2019 Presentation. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that the conference is being recorded today, Tuesday, the 26th of November 2019.
I'd now like to hand the call over to your first speaker today, Magnus Vaaler. Please go ahead, sir.
Magnus Vaaler - Borr Drilling Limited - IR Officer
Thank you very much and welcome to Borr Drilling Limited's Third Quarter 2019 Results Presentation. Present on the call today are the CEO, Svend Anton Maier; CFO, Rune Magnus LundetrÃ¦; Deputy Chairman, Tor Olav TrÃ¸im; and Chairman, Paal Kibsgaard.
Our discussion and comments today may include forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. We refer you to our earning's press release and our annual report for further information regarding these risk factors.
In today's call, we will cover operational and financial
Q3 2019 Borr Drilling Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 26, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...