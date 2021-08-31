Q2 2021 Borr Drilling Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Patrick Arnold Henk Schorn - Borr Drilling Limited - CEO



Good morning, and thank you for participating in the Borr Drilling Q2 Earnings Release Call. I'm Patrick Schorn, the CEO, talking to you from Oslo, Norway. And on the call with me today is Magnus Vaaler, our CFO.



Next slide. For good order, I would like to remind all participants that some of the statements will be forward-looking. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these statements. I therefore refer you to our latest public filings.



Next slide. Before we give the details of the quarter, I would like to take a few minutes and explain where we are in the journey of building the best jack-up rig company in the market. In the last few years, our efforts