Aug 12, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Borr Drilling Limted webcast presentation. My name is Nadia, and I will be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to your host, Patrick Schorn, CEO of Borr Drilling to begin. Patrick, please go ahead.



Patrick Arnold Henk Schorn - Borr Drilling Limited - CEO



Thank you. And welcome to this Borr Drilling Q&A session. It's not often that we get to talk to you twice in 1 week.



As we have recently released our Q2 earnings, we trust you are familiar with that information. So prior to this Q&A session, we will refer to only some of the highlights out of that report. Next slide, please.



Covering the basics, I would like to remind all participants that some of the statements will be forward-looking. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these statements. I therefore refer you to our latest public filings.



Next slide, please. So the key takeaways that we had from the