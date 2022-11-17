Q3 2022 Borr Drilling Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Borr Drilling Limited Q3 2022 Results Presentation Webcast and Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Patrick Schorn, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Patrick Arnold Henk Schorn - Borr Drilling Limited - CEO



Good morning, and thank you for participating in the Borr Drilling Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. I'm Patrick Schorn talking to you from Bermuda, and with me here today is Magnus Vaaler, our CFO.



Next slide. First, covering the required disclaimers. Here we go. I would like to remind all participants that some of the statements will be forward-looking. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these statements. I therefore refer you to our latest public filings.



Next slide. I'm pleased with our performance this quarter with continued operational success, we