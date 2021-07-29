Q3 2021 Metro AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 06:45AM GMT

Operator



Steffen Greubel - Metro AG - CEO & Chairman of Management Board



Yes. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to METRO's third quarter conference call. I hope everybody is staying safe and well on this sunny morning here in DÃ¼sseldorf. With me -- sitting next to me is Christian Baier, our CFO. And together, we'll walk you through the relevant strategic and financial updates for the quarter. I will start taking you through the highlights of the quarter and obviously also my first impressions at METRO. And then I will hand over to Christian for the financial update.



Let's go directly to the next page. And I would like to give you sort of impression of my first 100 days -- it's actually not 100, it's 90 days, including the weekends and the bank holidays so I'm not sure what the official definition of 100 days is