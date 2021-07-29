Jul 29, 2021 / 06:45AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Q3 2020/2021 results presentation. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Dr. Steffen Greubel, CEO, METRO AG. Please go ahead.
Steffen Greubel - Metro AG - CEO & Chairman of Management Board
Yes. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to METRO's third quarter conference call. I hope everybody is staying safe and well on this sunny morning here in DÃ¼sseldorf. With me -- sitting next to me is Christian Baier, our CFO. And together, we'll walk you through the relevant strategic and financial updates for the quarter. I will start taking you through the highlights of the quarter and obviously also my first impressions at METRO. And then I will hand over to Christian for the financial update.
Let's go directly to the next page. And I would like to give you sort of impression of my first 100 days -- it's actually not 100, it's 90 days, including the weekends and the bank holidays so I'm not sure what the official definition of 100 days is
Q3 2021 Metro AG Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2021 / 06:45AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...