Q4 2021 Metro AG Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to this result presentation of our financial year 2021. We are and I am excited to be here and present to you how we've used the last year to improve our competitive positioning. Let me make a COVID comment before I go into the content.



We all would like to have done that in a physical meeting. But due to COVID-19, we plan that as a call. Now I ended up in my home office because I am in quarantine despite being fully vaccinated, I had a positive corona test last week. I'm back to negative already, had only very mild symptoms, and I'm desperately waiting for my quarantine to end.



I would like to take the