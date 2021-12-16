Dec 16, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Metro Financial Year 2020/2021 Results Presentation. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Dr. Steffen Greubel, CEO, Metro AG. Please go ahead.
Steffen Greubel - Metro AG - CEO & Chairman of Management Board
Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to this result presentation of our financial year 2021. We are and I am excited to be here and present to you how we've used the last year to improve our competitive positioning. Let me make a COVID comment before I go into the content.
We all would like to have done that in a physical meeting. But due to COVID-19, we plan that as a call. Now I ended up in my home office because I am in quarantine despite being fully vaccinated, I had a positive corona test last week. I'm back to negative already, had only very mild symptoms, and I'm desperately waiting for my quarantine to end.
I would like to take the
Q4 2021 Metro AG Earnings Call Transcript
Dec 16, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...