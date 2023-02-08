Q4 2022 Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer - SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA - CEO



Good afternoon. I hope you can hear us. Welcome to the presentation of the fourth quarter results for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank. I'm Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer. I'm the CEO of SR-Bank. And with me today, I have Inge Reinertsen, our CFO; and Morten -- I'm sorry, Morten.



Morten Forgaard -



Forgaard.



Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer - SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA - CEO



Forgaard. I'm sorry, Morten Forgaard, who's Head of Investor Relations and Accounting in our group. If we look back at 2022, we have had a series of events that has bought us forward. We deliver good growth, and we have taken some important strategic steps in order to lay a ground for future development of SR-Bank. And it's worth mentioning the fact that we had established a cooperation with Swedbank starting in the fourth quarter, and we've also decided to spin off our markets operations into SpareBank 1 market, and we're hoping to get the permission from the FSA to do so in the first quarter of this year.



We've