Q1 2023 Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer - SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA - CEO



Welcome to the presentation, the quarterly result ofÂ SpareBankÂ 1 SR-BankÂ first quarter of 2023. I'll start with the headlines and Inge Reinertsen, our CFO, will go somewhat into more detail on the numbers, and then we'll open up for questions. And we'll do a short version for your information to start with, but you can, of course, ask any questions you want afterwards.Â SpareBankÂ 1 SR-Bank has had a growth of 10.5% in the first quarter of this year.



All customer segments or divisions can show a good growth, and we see positive results from the fact that we've split the corporate market into 2 segments, the larger corporates and the SME and agricultural business, and we have good growth in both of those segments and are working more systematically in customer solutions and tailoring the products to the 2 quite different segments of the corporate market. We are also growing our business outside the lending -- the loan portfolio, which is what you see on this slide. But I'm very happy to see that the growth in HaugesundÂ or home turf or