Q3 2020 Banca Generali SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Banca Generali's 9 Months 2020 Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Gian Maria Mossa, CEO and General Manager of Banca Generali. Please go ahead, sir.



Gian Maria Mossa - Banca Generali S.p.A. - GM, CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to our third quarter results conference call. Let's start saying -- let's start by saying, in a nutshell, that these first 9 months are among the best ever for the bank. We reached the highest level in terms of assets at EUR 70.4 billion; the highest level in terms of managed solutions, EUR 34.5 billion; and the highest level in terms of assets under advisory, EUR 5.4 billion. These numbers are the consequences of a very sound commercial activity with total net inflows at EUR 4.1 billion in the first 9 months of the year. As a consequence, all the operating components increased significantly and while the net profit has been in line with last year