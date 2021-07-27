Q2 2021 Banca Generali SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, and welcome to our first half conference call results.



Let me start by saying that the first 6 months of this year were the best ever in terms of commercial results and financials. And starting from the commercial results, both total assets and total inflows exceeded the target that we set for our 3-year business plan. In particular, total assets exceeded EUR 80 billion, with a growing penetration of assets under advisory, EUR 6.8 billion, and asset under management above EUR 41 billion. And this is thanks to the fact that the financial advisory network is really in good shape and it continues to grow steadily, both in terms of size