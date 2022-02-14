Banca Generali SpA Investor Day Transcript

Feb 14, 2022 / NTS GMT

Giuliana Pagliari - Banca Generali S.p.A. - Head of IR



Good afternoon. Good morning for those of you joining us from the Coast Atlantic. Welcome to Banca Generali's 2022 Investor Day. .



2 days ago, we published our 2021 results showing EUR 85.7 billion of total assets and EUR 323 million of net profit. We are delighted with these results and proud to have achieved the goals we set out at our last Investor Day in 2018.



Our growth journey goes back much farther than this. When I joined the bank in 2008, we had assets of EUR 19 billion, and our net profit was just EUR 7.9 million. This journey continues. And today, we will present our plan to take Banca Generali's growth to the next level. Let's take a look at the agenda.



Over the next 2 hours, we will present our new strategy in our commercial and financial goals for the next 3 years. First, the CEO and General Manager, Mr. Gian Maria Mossa, will highlight the strategic framework of the plan. Our deputy general managers, Andrea Ragaini and Marco Bernardi, will then explain how we will get even closer to our network of financial