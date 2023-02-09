Preliminary Q4 2022 Banca Generali SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Gian Maria Mossa - Banca Generali S.p.A. - GM, CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, and thank you for participating for our full year results conference call. First of all, let me start by saying that the overall results were pretty strong, despite one of the most difficult year ever for the financial markets. Net inflows and total assets end up very well, I would say. Where the mix got better during the fourth quarter, the net profit suffered by a very poor contribution from performance fees, while the recurring result posted a very strong increase and well above expectations, thanks to the resiliency of the markets and asset management products and the positive impact of the normalization of the yield on net fee based income. We confirm very