Feb 09, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining Banca Generali's Preliminary 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Gian Maria Mossa, CEO and General Manager. Please go ahead, sir.
Gian Maria Mossa - Banca Generali S.p.A. - GM, CEO & Executive Director
Good afternoon, and thank you for participating for our full year results conference call. First of all, let me start by saying that the overall results were pretty strong, despite one of the most difficult year ever for the financial markets. Net inflows and total assets end up very well, I would say. Where the mix got better during the fourth quarter, the net profit suffered by a very poor contribution from performance fees, while the recurring result posted a very strong increase and well above expectations, thanks to the resiliency of the markets and asset management products and the positive impact of the normalization of the yield on net fee based income. We confirm very
Preliminary Q4 2022 Banca Generali SpA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 09, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...