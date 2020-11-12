Q3 2020 Biofrontera AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Biofrontera AG. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded.



(Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Pamela Keck, Head of Investor Relations, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, madam.



Pamela Keck - Biofrontera AG - Head of IR



Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to Biofrontera's Earnings Conference Call for the Third Quarter and 9 Months Ended September 30, 2020. Yesterday, we issued a press release announcing financial results for the 9 months ended September 30, 2020. We encourage everyone to read the press release as well as the interim report, both of which are available on Biofrontera's website as usual.



Please note that certain information discussed on the call today is covered under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. We caution listeners that during this call, Biofrontera's management will be making forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from