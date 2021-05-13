Q1 2021 Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Oi S.A.'s conference call to discuss the first quarter of 2021 results. This event is also being broadcast simultaneously on the Internet by webcast, which can be accessed on the company's IR website, www.oi.com.br/ri together with the respective presentation. (Operator Instructions) We also would like to inform that the conference call will be conducted in English by the management of the company, and the conference call in Portuguese will be conducted by simultaneously translation.



This conference call may contain some forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause such expectations to not materialize or differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company is under no obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments.



We will now turn the conference over to Mr. Rodrigo Abreu, CEO.