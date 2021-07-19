Jul 19, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu - Oi S.A. - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Hi. Good morning, everybody. It's a pleasure to have you all with us here for our strategic plan from '22 to '24, what we're calling the new Oi. And as you know, we have a reason for doing this today because of last week, we achieved a very