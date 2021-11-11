Q3 2021 Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Thank you, Marcelo, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to our call or good afternoon, depending on where you are. And this call comes as one of the first calls after we have shifted our focus primarily from doing extraordinary operations to focusing on the execution of the several pillars of the plan we announced by the middle of the year. In particular, with a focus in addition to completing the M&A operations, which will soon be behind us, in maintaining our