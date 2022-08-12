Q2 2022 Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thanks for waiting. We welcome to Oi's video conference to discuss 2022 second quarter results. The event will take place in English with simultaneous translation into Portuguese. Please be informed that this video conference is being recorded, and it will be available later on the company's IR website.



(Operator Instructions) After the presentation, we will begin the Q&A session. Now I would like to pass the floor to Mr. Rodrigo Abreu, Oi's CEO. Please, Rodrigo ,you can now proceed.



Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu - Oi S.A. - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our Q2 2022 call. And as you all remember, last quarter, unfortunately, I could not present. But this quarter, we have the full team here with us participating in our Q&A session after the initial presentation. And I will then conduct the entire presentation. As we had anticipated many times, we know that Q2 was the quarter where we were able to finally close the 2 most substantial transactions of our