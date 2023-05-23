May 23, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining Oi S.A.'s conference call for the second quarter of 2000 -- for the fourth quarter of 2022. The event will be held in English with simultaneous translation into Portuguese. Please be informed that this video conference is being recorded, and it will be available later on the company's Investor Relations website.
(Operator Instructions) After the presentation, we'll begin the Q&A session. Now I hand over to Mr. Rodrigo Abreu, Oi's CEO. Please, Rodrigo, you can proceed.
Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu - Oi S.A. - CEO, Member of Executive Board & Director
Thank you. Good morning all, and welcome to our Q4 2022 call. And as we have done in previous calls, I will open the call with a key comments on our results and then I'll ask our CFO, Cristiane Barretto, to also participate, presenting details on our financial results and cost strategy, and I'll come back to close the call.
First of all, it is important to mention that the reason why we have delayed this call so much, and it has
