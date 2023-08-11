Q2 2023 Oi SA - em Recuperacao Judicial Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining Oi S.A.'s conference call for the second quarter of 2023. The event will be held in English with simultaneous translation into Portuguese. Please be informed that this conference is being recorded and it will be available later on the company's Investor Relations website. (Operator Instructions).



Now, I'll hand over to Mr. Rodrigo Abreu, Oi's CEO. Please, Rodrigo, you can proceed.



Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu - Oi S.A. - CEO, Member of Executive Board & Director



Thank you, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to our Q2 2023 call. And as usual, I have here with me our CFO, Cristiane Barretto, who will present details on our financial results. And together we will cover the results for the quarter and some other status updates about our Judicial Recovery process.



After the delays in the last 2 calls, we are now resuming the regular schedule of earnings calls as most of the impacts which required us to delay some of our past calls are now behind us. And the reporting should now be