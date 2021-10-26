Q3 2021 Beijer Alma AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Henrik Perbeck - Beijer Alma AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our webcast, where we will present our third quarter 2021. I'm Henrik Perbeck, and with me I have Erika Stahl, our CFO.



In addition to the overall performance of Beijer Alma group, we will also discuss our reporting segments, our 3 subsidiaries. These are: LesjÃ¶fors, a full-range supplier of standard and customized industrial springs as well as wire and flat strip components acting globally, with the majority of its sales in Europe; Habia Cable, one of Europe's largest manufacturers of custom-designed cables for customers in the telecom, nuclear, power, defense, offshore and other industries; and finally, Beijer Tech specializes in industrial trading and manufacturing within Fluid Technology as well as consumables, components and machinery to Nordic industrial companies and also building automation. Beijer Tech is also a platform for acquisitions into new industrial niches.



Next, straight to Page 4, please. So I'm glad to report another