Q2 2023 Beijer Alma AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Henrik Perbeck - Beijer Alma AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our webcast where we present our second quarter 2023. And today, we do it now in July for the first time. I'm Henrik Perbeck, and also with me on this call, I have our CFO, Johan Dufvenmark.



Johan Dufvenmark - Beijer Alma AB(publ)-CFO



Good morning.



Henrik Perbeck - Beijer Alma AB(publ)-President&CEO



As usual, we will present the overall performance and the recent developments of the Beijer Alma Group. In addition, we will also present our reporting segments, our 2 main subsidiaries, and these are LesjÃ¶fors, a full range supplier of standard