Q4 2019 Beijer Ref AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Per Bertland - Beijer Ref AB - CEO



Yes, good morning, everybody. I'm here together with Maria next to me, and we are here to give you a presentation of the last quarter, Q4 2019, and I will start now with slide three. So you see the table of content.



First, we would have some small news and highlights. What's happened here on the fourth quarter and even what's happened after the quarter. And then we will have some presentation about Q4, and after that, about the full year. And finally, we will end up with the Q&As.



So if we then hand over to slide 4, I will start to present what we sent out, a press release on this week -- earlier this week that we made an acquisition in Australia. It's an [air condition] company that is a distribution company. And they distribute many favorable brands, for example, Toshiba Carrier -- that is a brand who's very close to us, but also Mitsubishi and Fujitsu and even Daikin.



And this is a player with sales around SEK560 million, and the profitability in this company, the earnings to EBITDA is between 5% and 6%. This company will be in our