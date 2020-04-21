Q1 2020 Beijer Ref AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Per Bertland - Beijer Ref AB(publ)-CEO



Okay, Per Bertland here and



Maria RydÃ©n - Beijer Ref AB(publ)-CFO



Maria RydÃ©n.



Per Bertland - Beijer Ref AB(publ)-CEO



Okay, we will try to take you through our Q1 report. And as she said, if you have any Q&A, we take that after our presentation.



So I will start to give you some update on the current situation. And if we go to slide number 3, table of content, I can just tell you that at first, we'll tell you a little about current situation. We will tell you about the corona situation of course, and then Maria will go through the financials for Q1. Before Q&A, we also will give you a short update and outlook what we believe about the coming quarters.



So if we proceed to slide number 4, we could see just now how it look after rolling 12 months. What I can comment here is, of course, that the net sales likely will be less if we don't do