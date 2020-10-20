Q3 2020 Beijer Ref AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Per Bertland - Beijer Ref AB(publ)-CEO



Okay. Good morning, everyone. Maria and myself here, we will try to guide you through the Q3 report and tell you something what's happened during the quarter and also small outcome and what we believe for the rest -- period of the year.



So if we start and go to slide number 3, you could see how we want to do it. First, I will take you through some highlights in the quarter, not so many highlights, but something has happened, and also give you some idea about the market trends, and then Maria will take you through the financials. And after financials, we will have some Q&A. We expect around 20 minutes for this presentation.



We proceed to slide number 4, and this is at a glance; you see year to date on a rolling 12 months. As you can see, it's slightly below last year. And the reason is -- you know the main reason for this -- that is COVID-19 that was a minor impact this quarter, not at all as last quarter. And we will come through -- we will discuss this later.



Slide number 5, we see the key highlights