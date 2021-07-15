Q2 2021 Beijer Ref AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Per Bertland - Beijer Ref AB(publ)-Director



Okay. Good morning, everyone, and nice to talk to you. This will be my last call, at least my last call after a quarterly report and it is with great proud and happiness, I can now tell you about our best quarter ever in terms of revenue, in terms of profits, in terms of growth, and also, I think we will guide you that we have a quite positive outlook towards share. So Maria and I will take you through the presentation.



So if we go to Slide #3, at the glance, you can see -- how we see [hot numbers] right now, rolling 12 months. I just want to comment on the sales numbers. As you can see, we are 6 months, 8.23 something. So if you take that, we will reach and exceed I would say, 16.5 in terms of 12 months possible outcome,